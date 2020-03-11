Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Trims Stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc (NYSE:MUFG)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc (NYSE:MUFG) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,493,461 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,408 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group were worth $8,109,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 39.0% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 98,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,000 after buying an additional 27,693 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 179.9% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 613,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,329,000 after buying an additional 394,077 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 188,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,024,000 after buying an additional 10,618 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 25.6% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 135,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $736,000 after buying an additional 27,596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NorthCoast Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 362,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,966,000 after purchasing an additional 5,003 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, ValuEngine cut Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

MUFG opened at $4.14 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.17. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc has a 12-month low of $3.97 and a 12-month high of $5.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.86, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.19.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (NYSE:MUFG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group had a return on equity of 5.67% and a net margin of 8.38%. The firm had revenue of $15.80 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.1045 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 25.68%.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Company Profile

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc, a bank holding company, provides financial services in Japan and internationally. Its Retail Banking Business Group segment offers a range of products and services, such as bank deposits, loans, asset management and administration services, investment products, and settlement services.

