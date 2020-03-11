Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 1,147 Shares of EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 96,861 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 1,147 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $8,113,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in EOG Resources by 35.9% in the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 685 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in EOG Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $79,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its stake in EOG Resources by 30.2% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 975 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in EOG Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $95,000. Institutional investors own 87.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on EOG. Stifel Nicolaus cut EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Scotiabank began coverage on EOG Resources in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $86.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine cut EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Bank of America cut EOG Resources to a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on EOG Resources from $132.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.43.

In other EOG Resources news, Director Charles R. Crisp sold 420 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.49, for a total transaction of $36,325.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 50,296 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,350,101.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

EOG stock opened at $41.60 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.81, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $71.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.81. EOG Resources Inc has a fifty-two week low of $34.89 and a fifty-two week high of $107.89.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The energy exploration company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $4.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.44 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 13.89% and a net margin of 15.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.24 EPS. Research analysts expect that EOG Resources Inc will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 16th will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This is a boost from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 15th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.09%.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, Utah, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the People's Republic of China, and Canada.

