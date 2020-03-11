Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Lowers Position in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:PWV)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:PWV) by 7.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 197,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,963 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.77% of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF worth $8,183,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PWV. FundX Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,886,000. Quantitative Advantage LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $17,876,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF in the third quarter valued at about $834,000. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $735,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF by 82.4% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 36,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,509,000 after acquiring an additional 16,490 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:PWV opened at $34.44 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.62. Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $32.64 and a fifty-two week high of $42.27.

PowerShares Dynamic Large Cap Value Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Large Cap Value Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation, while maintaining consistent stylistically accurate exposure.

See Also: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PWV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:PWV).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.