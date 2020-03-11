Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) by 115.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 876,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 468,873 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Barclays were worth $8,341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Barclays by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 12,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,578 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Barclays by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,591 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Barclays by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 22,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,776 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Barclays by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 35,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 2,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Barclays by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 29,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 2,122 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BCS. Societe Generale cut Barclays from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Barclays in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Barclays in a report on Monday, February 3rd. ValuEngine cut Barclays from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Barclays from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.00.

Shares of BCS stock opened at $6.18 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.19 billion, a PE ratio of 8.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.96. Barclays PLC has a 1-year low of $5.95 and a 1-year high of $10.22. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.56 and a 200 day moving average of $8.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.55, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

Barclays (NYSE:BCS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $6.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.77 billion. Barclays had a return on equity of 6.27% and a net margin of 11.58%. Analysts anticipate that Barclays PLC will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.3214 per share. This represents a yield of 4.9%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. Barclays’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.80%.

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, other European countries, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers personal and business banking services; credit and debit cards; international banking; and private banking services, which include investment, wealth planning, and credit and specialist solutions to high net worth and ultra-high net worth clients, and family offices.

