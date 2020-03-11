Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Raises Position in iShares Global Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:MXI)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in iShares Global Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:MXI) by 3,129.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 124,381 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 120,530 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 2.18% of iShares Global Materials ETF worth $8,395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Global Materials ETF during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Global Materials ETF by 2,047.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 816 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 778 shares in the last quarter. Quantum Capital Management purchased a new stake in iShares Global Materials ETF during the third quarter worth about $78,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Global Materials ETF by 27.1% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Global Materials ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $257,000.

MXI stock opened at $55.07 on Wednesday. iShares Global Materials ETF has a 52 week low of $52.48 and a 52 week high of $68.05. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $63.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.08.

iShares Global Materials ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Materials Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Materials Sector Index (the Index).

