Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 4,484 Shares of Nice Ltd (NASDAQ:NICE)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in Nice Ltd (NASDAQ:NICE) by 7.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,243 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,484 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.09% of Nice worth $8,416,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NICE. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nice during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nice in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in Nice by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in Nice in the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its holdings in Nice by 187.5% in the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 460 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Nice alerts:

NASDAQ:NICE opened at $142.05 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $171.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $157.97. The stock has a market cap of $9.84 billion, a PE ratio of 49.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.61. Nice Ltd has a 52 week low of $113.88 and a 52 week high of $183.42.

Nice (NASDAQ:NICE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $431.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $430.13 million. Nice had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 13.03%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Nice Ltd will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NICE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Nice from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Nice from $179.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Nice to and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Citigroup raised their target price on Nice from $156.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Nice from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $163.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Nice has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $182.75.

Nice Company Profile

NICE Ltd. provides enterprise software solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Customer Engagement, and Financial Crime and Compliance. The Customer Engagement segment offers platform and solutions that empower businesses to deliver consistent and personalized experience across the customer journey, and optimize business performance and ensure compliance.

Further Reading: What are no-load funds?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NICE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nice Ltd (NASDAQ:NICE).

Receive News & Ratings for Nice Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nice and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.