Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 9,945 Shares of VictoryShares US 500 Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFA)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. cut its position in VictoryShares US 500 Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFA) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 152,409 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,945 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.95% of VictoryShares US 500 Volatility Wtd ETF worth $8,599,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Volatility Wtd ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Volatility Wtd ETF by 1,397.0% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 4,177 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Volatility Wtd ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $265,000. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Volatility Wtd ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $283,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Volatility Wtd ETF during the third quarter worth about $278,000.

Get VictoryShares US 500 Volatility Wtd ETF alerts:

Shares of CFA opened at $48.91 on Wednesday. VictoryShares US 500 Volatility Wtd ETF has a 1 year low of $45.56 and a 1 year high of $58.35. The business has a 50-day moving average of $55.72 and a 200-day moving average of $54.59.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 13th were given a dividend of $0.0326 per share. This represents a $0.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. This is an increase from VictoryShares US 500 Volatility Wtd ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 12th.

Further Reading: Buy-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for VictoryShares US 500 Volatility Wtd ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VictoryShares US 500 Volatility Wtd ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.