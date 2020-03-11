Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGOV)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGOV) by 7.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 172,286 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,413 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.88% of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF worth $8,644,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IGOV. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 733.1% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 98,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,953,000 after buying an additional 86,870 shares during the period. ESL Trust Services LLC purchased a new stake in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,466,000. Money Design Co. Ltd. grew its stake in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 63.4% during the third quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 142,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,195,000 after buying an additional 55,321 shares during the period. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $2,192,000. Finally, Voya Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 3.2% during the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 901,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,652,000 after buying an additional 28,145 shares during the period.

IGOV opened at $51.87 on Wednesday. iShares International Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $48.27 and a 52-week high of $53.98. The company has a 50 day moving average of $50.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.36.

iShares International Treasury Bond ETF, formerly iShares S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond Index Ex US (the Index).

