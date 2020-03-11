Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 24,154 Shares of Itau Unibanco Holding SA (NYSE:ITUB)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in Itau Unibanco Holding SA (NYSE:ITUB) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 938,988 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 24,154 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Itau Unibanco were worth $8,592,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Itau Unibanco by 321.9% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 833,185 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,007,000 after buying an additional 635,683 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Itau Unibanco by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 36,643 shares of the bank’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 2,335 shares during the last quarter. WELLCOME TRUST LTD THE as trustee of the WELLCOME TRUST grew its stake in shares of Itau Unibanco by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. WELLCOME TRUST LTD THE as trustee of the WELLCOME TRUST now owns 12,000,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $109,800,000 after buying an additional 1,832,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Itau Unibanco by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,626,014 shares of the bank’s stock worth $215,607,000 after buying an additional 375,834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Itau Unibanco in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,973,000. 5.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ITUB opened at $6.15 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. Itau Unibanco Holding SA has a 12 month low of $5.61 and a 12 month high of $10.01. The company has a market cap of $62.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.75.

Itau Unibanco (NYSE:ITUB) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The bank reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.19. Itau Unibanco had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 13.92%. The business had revenue of $8.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.86 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Itau Unibanco Holding SA will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.091 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 25th. This represents a yield of 0.7%. Itau Unibanco’s dividend payout ratio is 5.63%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on ITUB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Itau Unibanco from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Itau Unibanco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded Itau Unibanco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Itau Unibanco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.25.

Itaú Unibanco Holding SA provides a range of financial products and services to individuals and corporate clients in Brazil and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market + Corporation. It accepts demand, savings, and time deposits; and offers payroll, mortgage, personal, vehicle, and corporate loans, as well as very small, small, and middle market loans.

