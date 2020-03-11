Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Purchases 42,952 Shares of UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) by 6.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 692,640 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 42,952 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in UBS Group were worth $8,713,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UBS. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of UBS Group by 61.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,345 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,659 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of UBS Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of UBS Group by 277.2% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 6,427 shares of the bank’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 4,723 shares in the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in shares of UBS Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $101,000. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of UBS Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $125,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.88% of the company’s stock.

Get UBS Group alerts:

In other UBS Group news, major shareholder Group Ag Ubs purchased 25,438 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.28 per share, for a total transaction of $337,816.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 398,770 shares of company stock worth $5,397,768. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

UBS opened at $10.02 on Wednesday. UBS Group AG has a 1-year low of $9.00 and a 1-year high of $13.55. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24. The stock has a market cap of $38.28 billion, a PE ratio of 8.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.24.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter. UBS Group had a return on equity of 7.89% and a net margin of 15.20%. The business had revenue of $5.68 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that UBS Group AG will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 6th will be paid a $0.73 dividend. This represents a yield of 5.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 5th. This is a boost from UBS Group’s previous annual dividend of $0.60.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on UBS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research note on Monday, January 27th. ValuEngine cut UBS Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.50.

UBS Group Profile

UBS Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice and solutions worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advisory and solutions to private clients, and high and ultra high net worth clients.

Recommended Story: S&P 500 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS).

Receive News & Ratings for UBS Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UBS Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.