Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Buys 1,167 Shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 51,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,167 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $8,711,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in M&T Bank by 97.6% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Thor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in M&T Bank during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in M&T Bank by 117.6% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in M&T Bank by 75.5% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new stake in M&T Bank during the fourth quarter worth approximately $78,000. Institutional investors own 82.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of M&T Bank stock opened at $116.84 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. M&T Bank Co. has a 52 week low of $108.60 and a 52 week high of $175.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $160.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $160.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.32 billion, a PE ratio of 8.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.15.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.13. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 27.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.79 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that M&T Bank Co. will post 13.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.77%. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.00%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MTB shares. Wedbush raised their target price on M&T Bank from $169.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Nomura reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $176.00 target price on shares of M&T Bank in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank raised M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Goldman Sachs Group cut M&T Bank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $169.00 to $184.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, ValuEngine raised M&T Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $171.21.

M&T Bank Company Profile

M&T Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company; and Wilmington Trust, National Association that provide banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposits, business loans and leases, and credit cards; and cash management, payroll, and letters of credit services to small businesses and professionals.

