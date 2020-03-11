KBC Group NV Buys 2,123 Shares of Forescout Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:FSCT)

KBC Group NV grew its stake in shares of Forescout Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:FSCT) by 26.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,030 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,123 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Forescout Technologies were worth $329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Forescout Technologies by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 887,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,108,000 after acquiring an additional 40,920 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Forescout Technologies by 52.0% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 632,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,758,000 after acquiring an additional 216,620 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Forescout Technologies by 6,996.0% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 548,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,805,000 after acquiring an additional 540,929 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Forescout Technologies by 36.5% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 392,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,863,000 after acquiring an additional 104,856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altai Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Forescout Technologies by 10.8% during the third quarter. Altai Capital Management L.P. now owns 294,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,174,000 after acquiring an additional 28,675 shares in the last quarter. 84.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Forescout Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group lowered shares of Forescout Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Forescout Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 7th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Forescout Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Forescout Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Forescout Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.50.

NASDAQ FSCT opened at $31.88 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Forescout Technologies Inc has a 12-month low of $23.95 and a 12-month high of $46.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.26 and a beta of 1.04.

Forescout Technologies (NASDAQ:FSCT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $91.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.23 million. Forescout Technologies had a negative net margin of 35.19% and a negative return on equity of 114.68%. Forescout Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.01) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Forescout Technologies Inc will post -2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Michael Decesare sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.12, for a total transaction of $878,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 654,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,003,283.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Darren J. Milliken sold 3,870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.57, for a total transaction of $133,785.90. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,576 shares in the company, valued at $1,575,562.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 98,107 shares of company stock worth $3,267,497 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 13.80% of the company’s stock.

Forescout Technologies, Inc provides network security products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It offers CounterACT that provides for visibility and control capabilities across campus information technology and Internet of Things (IoT) devices, operational technology devices, data center physical and virtual devices, and cloud virtual devices; and SilentDefense, which offers visibility and control capabilities within the operational technology portion of the network.

