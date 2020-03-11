KBC Group NV Buys Shares of 40,663 Harmonic Inc (NASDAQ:HLIT)

Posted by on Mar 11th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

KBC Group NV bought a new stake in Harmonic Inc (NASDAQ:HLIT) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 40,663 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $317,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in Harmonic by 270.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 290,357 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,574,000 after purchasing an additional 212,010 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Harmonic by 7.2% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 286,455 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,885,000 after purchasing an additional 19,360 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its stake in Harmonic by 70.4% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 55,094 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 22,767 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Harmonic by 27.4% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 66,786 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 14,384 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its stake in Harmonic by 1.8% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 83,280 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.45% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Neven Haltmayer sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.25, for a total value of $247,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 178,706 shares in the company, valued at $1,474,324.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick Harshman sold 52,821 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.02, for a total value of $370,803.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 977,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,860,154.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 146,483 shares of company stock valued at $1,048,022 in the last three months. Insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Harmonic stock opened at $5.61 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.31. Harmonic Inc has a 52 week low of $5.01 and a 52 week high of $8.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $535.07 million, a PE ratio of -70.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 40.73 and a beta of 1.03.

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. Harmonic had a positive return on equity of 7.34% and a negative net margin of 1.47%. The firm had revenue of $122.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Harmonic Inc will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. BidaskClub raised Harmonic from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. ValuEngine cut Harmonic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Harmonic in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.00.

Harmonic Company Profile

Harmonic Inc designs, manufactures, and sells video infrastructure products and system solutions worldwide. Its products enable customers to create, prepare, and deliver a range of video and broadband services to consumer devices, including televisions, personal computers, laptops, tablets, and smart phones.

Featured Story: Why is the price-sales ratio important?

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT)

Receive News & Ratings for Harmonic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harmonic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Reduces Position in China Mobile Ltd.
Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Reduces Position in China Mobile Ltd.
Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Trims Stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc
Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Trims Stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc
Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 1,147 Shares of EOG Resources Inc
Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 1,147 Shares of EOG Resources Inc
Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Lowers Position in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF
Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Lowers Position in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF
Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Barclays PLC
Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Barclays PLC
Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Raises Position in iShares Global Materials ETF
Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Raises Position in iShares Global Materials ETF


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report