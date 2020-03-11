KBC Group NV Buys Shares of 40,663 Harmonic Inc (NASDAQ:HLIT)

KBC Group NV bought a new stake in Harmonic Inc (NASDAQ:HLIT) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 40,663 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $317,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in Harmonic by 270.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 290,357 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,574,000 after purchasing an additional 212,010 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Harmonic by 7.2% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 286,455 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,885,000 after purchasing an additional 19,360 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its stake in Harmonic by 70.4% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 55,094 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 22,767 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Harmonic by 27.4% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 66,786 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 14,384 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its stake in Harmonic by 1.8% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 83,280 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.45% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Neven Haltmayer sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.25, for a total value of $247,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 178,706 shares in the company, valued at $1,474,324.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick Harshman sold 52,821 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.02, for a total value of $370,803.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 977,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,860,154.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 146,483 shares of company stock valued at $1,048,022 in the last three months. Insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Harmonic stock opened at $5.61 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.31. Harmonic Inc has a 52 week low of $5.01 and a 52 week high of $8.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $535.07 million, a PE ratio of -70.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 40.73 and a beta of 1.03.

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. Harmonic had a positive return on equity of 7.34% and a negative net margin of 1.47%. The firm had revenue of $122.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Harmonic Inc will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. BidaskClub raised Harmonic from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. ValuEngine cut Harmonic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Harmonic in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.00.

Harmonic Company Profile

Harmonic Inc designs, manufactures, and sells video infrastructure products and system solutions worldwide. Its products enable customers to create, prepare, and deliver a range of video and broadband services to consumer devices, including televisions, personal computers, laptops, tablets, and smart phones.

