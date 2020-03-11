Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Wyndham Destinations (NYSE:WYND)

Posted by on Mar 11th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Wyndham Destinations (NYSE:WYND) by 8.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 168,797 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,515 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.19% of Wyndham Destinations worth $8,725,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in WYND. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in Wyndham Destinations by 93.5% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 517 shares during the period. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Wyndham Destinations during the fourth quarter worth approximately $80,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Wyndham Destinations during the first quarter worth approximately $127,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Wyndham Destinations during the fourth quarter worth approximately $165,000. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Wyndham Destinations in the fourth quarter valued at $210,000. Institutional investors own 88.94% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on WYND shares. SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on shares of Wyndham Destinations from $76.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Wyndham Destinations from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Wyndham Destinations from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Wyndham Destinations currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.67.

Shares of WYND stock opened at $35.36 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of 6.43 and a beta of 1.62. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.46. Wyndham Destinations has a twelve month low of $32.77 and a twelve month high of $53.13.

Wyndham Destinations (NYSE:WYND) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $981.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Wyndham Destinations had a net margin of 12.52% and a negative return on equity of 92.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.27 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Wyndham Destinations will post 6.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This is a boost from Wyndham Destinations’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.66%. Wyndham Destinations’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.03%.

In related news, Director George Herrera sold 713 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.65, for a total value of $35,400.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

About Wyndham Destinations

Wyndham Destinations, Inc operates as a vacation ownership and exchange company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Rentals. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers; provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and provides property management services at resorts.

Read More: Trading based on a resistance level

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WYND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wyndham Destinations (NYSE:WYND).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Wyndham Destinations (NYSE:WYND)

Receive News & Ratings for Wyndham Destinations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wyndham Destinations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Reduces Position in China Mobile Ltd.
Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Reduces Position in China Mobile Ltd.
Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Trims Stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc
Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Trims Stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc
Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 1,147 Shares of EOG Resources Inc
Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 1,147 Shares of EOG Resources Inc
Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Lowers Position in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF
Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Lowers Position in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF
Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Barclays PLC
Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Barclays PLC
Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Raises Position in iShares Global Materials ETF
Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Raises Position in iShares Global Materials ETF


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report