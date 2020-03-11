Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Wyndham Destinations (NYSE:WYND)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Wyndham Destinations (NYSE:WYND) by 8.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 168,797 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,515 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.19% of Wyndham Destinations worth $8,725,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in WYND. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in Wyndham Destinations by 93.5% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 517 shares during the period. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Wyndham Destinations during the fourth quarter worth approximately $80,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Wyndham Destinations during the first quarter worth approximately $127,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Wyndham Destinations during the fourth quarter worth approximately $165,000. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Wyndham Destinations in the fourth quarter valued at $210,000. Institutional investors own 88.94% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on WYND shares. SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on shares of Wyndham Destinations from $76.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Wyndham Destinations from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Wyndham Destinations from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Wyndham Destinations currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.67.

Shares of WYND stock opened at $35.36 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of 6.43 and a beta of 1.62. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.46. Wyndham Destinations has a twelve month low of $32.77 and a twelve month high of $53.13.

Wyndham Destinations (NYSE:WYND) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $981.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Wyndham Destinations had a net margin of 12.52% and a negative return on equity of 92.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.27 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Wyndham Destinations will post 6.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This is a boost from Wyndham Destinations’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.66%. Wyndham Destinations’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.03%.

In related news, Director George Herrera sold 713 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.65, for a total value of $35,400.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

About Wyndham Destinations

Wyndham Destinations, Inc operates as a vacation ownership and exchange company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Rentals. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers; provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and provides property management services at resorts.

