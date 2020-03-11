KBC Group NV Purchases New Position in HubSpot Inc (NYSE:HUBS)

KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of HubSpot Inc (NYSE:HUBS) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,161 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $343,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in HUBS. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in HubSpot by 90.0% during the 4th quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 171 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new position in HubSpot during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Cutler Group LP increased its holdings in HubSpot by 111.7% during the 4th quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 284 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,704 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in HubSpot during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in HubSpot by 56.8% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 334 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.38% of the company’s stock.

HUBS stock opened at $147.57 on Wednesday. HubSpot Inc has a fifty-two week low of $136.25 and a fifty-two week high of $207.98. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $182.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $167.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 3.44 and a current ratio of 3.44. The company has a market capitalization of $6.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -116.20 and a beta of 1.38.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The software maker reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.03. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 3.67% and a negative net margin of 7.96%. The firm had revenue of $186.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that HubSpot Inc will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on HubSpot from $200.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. ValuEngine upgraded HubSpot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on HubSpot in a report on Monday, January 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price target on shares of HubSpot in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on HubSpot in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $186.00 price target on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. HubSpot currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $199.18.

In related news, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 376 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $75,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 46,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,285,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Brian Halligan sold 8,501 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.88, for a total value of $1,333,636.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 705,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $110,691,076.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,819 shares of company stock worth $4,770,938 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based marketing and sales software platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's software platform includes integrated applications, such as customer relationship management, search engine optimization, blogging, Website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

