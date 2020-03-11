KBC Group NV Reduces Holdings in Brooks Automation, Inc (NASDAQ:BRKS)

KBC Group NV trimmed its stake in Brooks Automation, Inc (NASDAQ:BRKS) by 71.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,324 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 20,956 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Brooks Automation were worth $349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BRKS. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Brooks Automation by 226.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,397,834 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,999,000 after buying an additional 969,851 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Brooks Automation by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,401,215 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $403,047,000 after buying an additional 237,859 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Brooks Automation by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,098,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,659,000 after buying an additional 108,480 shares during the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brooks Automation in the 4th quarter valued at $3,305,000. Finally, Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ grew its position in shares of Brooks Automation by 74.0% in the 4th quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 172,246 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,227,000 after buying an additional 73,248 shares during the last quarter. 96.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP William T. Montone sold 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.32, for a total value of $740,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 124,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,284,075.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Lindon G. Robertson sold 58,088 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.49, for a total transaction of $2,410,071.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 139,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,800,592.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 107,088 shares of company stock worth $4,460,201 over the last three months. 2.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on BRKS. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Brooks Automation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Brooks Automation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Brooks Automation from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Brooks Automation from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.00.

Shares of Brooks Automation stock opened at $32.00 on Wednesday. Brooks Automation, Inc has a 1 year low of $28.42 and a 1 year high of $50.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.34. The company has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s fifty day moving average is $38.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.90.

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23. Brooks Automation had a net margin of 53.68% and a return on equity of 6.41%. The company had revenue of $210.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.24 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. Brooks Automation’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Brooks Automation, Inc will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. Brooks Automation’s payout ratio is currently 51.95%.

Brooks Automation Company Profile

Brooks Automation, Inc provides automation and cryogenic solutions for various markets. The company operates in two segments, Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group and Brooks Life Science Systems. The Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group segment offers mission-critical wafer automation and contamination controls solutions and services.

