KBC Group NV Cuts Holdings in Covanta Holding Corp (NYSE:CVA)

KBC Group NV decreased its position in shares of Covanta Holding Corp (NYSE:CVA) by 82.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,084 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 96,950 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Covanta were worth $313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Covanta during the third quarter valued at about $58,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in shares of Covanta during the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Covanta in the fourth quarter worth about $83,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Covanta in the third quarter worth about $116,000. Finally, First Interstate Bank grew its position in Covanta by 66.7% in the fourth quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 10,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Covanta alerts:

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Covanta in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.40.

CVA opened at $11.84 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 197.33 and a beta of 1.22. Covanta Holding Corp has a 12 month low of $11.27 and a 12 month high of $18.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.84 and a 200 day moving average of $15.53.

Covanta (NYSE:CVA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The energy company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $485.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $480.43 million. Covanta had a return on equity of 2.46% and a net margin of 0.53%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Covanta Holding Corp will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Covanta

Covanta Holding Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides waste and energy services to municipal entities primarily in the United States and Canada. It owns and operates infrastructure for the conversion of waste to energy, as well as engages in related waste transport and disposal, and other renewable energy production businesses.

See Also: Most Active Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Covanta Holding Corp (NYSE:CVA).

Receive News & Ratings for Covanta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Covanta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.