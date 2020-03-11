Regal Beloit Corp (NYSE:RBC) Shares Sold by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV reduced its position in shares of Regal Beloit Corp (NYSE:RBC) by 14.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,820 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 655 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Regal Beloit were worth $327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RBC. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Regal Beloit by 12.9% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 110,688 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,064,000 after purchasing an additional 12,605 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC lifted its position in shares of Regal Beloit by 12.8% during the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 42,052 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,064,000 after purchasing an additional 4,766 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Regal Beloit by 1.1% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 118,767 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,652,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Regal Beloit by 40.8% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 37,155 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,707,000 after purchasing an additional 10,767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank lifted its position in shares of Regal Beloit by 4.6% during the third quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 9,869 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $719,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. 94.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on RBC shares. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on shares of Regal Beloit from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Regal Beloit in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Stephens upped their price target on shares of Regal Beloit from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.00.

RBC opened at $73.73 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of 13.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $83.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 1.66. Regal Beloit Corp has a 12-month low of $67.34 and a 12-month high of $90.18.

Regal Beloit (NYSE:RBC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $738.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $736.53 million. Regal Beloit had a net margin of 7.38% and a return on equity of 9.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.41 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Regal Beloit Corp will post 5.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Investors of record on Friday, March 27th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 26th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. Regal Beloit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.86%.

About Regal Beloit

Regal Beloit Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electric motors, electrical motion controls, and power generation and transmission products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Commercial and Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Power Transmission Solutions.

