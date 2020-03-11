KBC Group NV Takes Position in Atlassian Co. PLC (NASDAQ:TEAM)

KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in Atlassian Co. PLC (NASDAQ:TEAM) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,765 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $333,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Atlassian in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Atlassian in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atlassian in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atlassian in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 650 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. 90.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Atlassian from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $161.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, January 25th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Atlassian from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $152.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $154.67.

Atlassian stock opened at $135.59 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $16.52 billion, a PE ratio of -126.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 48.05 and a beta of 1.10. Atlassian Co. PLC has a 52-week low of $100.25 and a 52-week high of $156.12. The company’s 50 day moving average is $146.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $131.09.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $408.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $389.43 million. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 17.44% and a positive return on equity of 0.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. Analysts predict that Atlassian Co. PLC will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

Atlassian Company Profile

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. It provides project tracking, content creation and sharing, and service management products. The company's products include JIRA, a workflow management system that enables teams to plan, organize, track, and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a content collaboration platform that is used to create, share, organize, and discuss projects; and Trello, a Web-based project management application for capturing and adding structure to fluid, fast-forming work for teams.

