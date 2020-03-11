KBC Group NV Sells 6,808 Shares of Covetrus Inc (NASDAQ:CVET)

KBC Group NV decreased its position in Covetrus Inc (NASDAQ:CVET) by 21.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,808 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Covetrus were worth $329,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in Covetrus by 50.6% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 27,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 9,325 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Covetrus by 183.9% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,401 shares during the last quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Covetrus by 89.8% during the 4th quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 77,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 36,690 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Covetrus by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 92,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,209,000 after purchasing an additional 10,975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Covetrus by 59.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 47,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $628,000 after purchasing an additional 17,733 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.83% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CVET opened at $10.39 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.20. Covetrus Inc has a twelve month low of $8.16 and a twelve month high of $36.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Covetrus (NASDAQ:CVET) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $985.29 million. Covetrus had a positive return on equity of 3.70% and a negative net margin of 24.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Covetrus Inc will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

CVET has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Covetrus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Covetrus from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. BidaskClub raised Covetrus from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Covetrus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Covetrus has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.60.

About Covetrus

Covetrus, Inc engages in developing technologies and services for animal health industry. It also provides products, software, and services to help drive improved patient health, strong client relationships, and successful financial outcomes for veterinary professionals. The company was founded on April 13, 2018 and is headquartered in Melville, NY.

