KBC Group NV Purchases 1,614 Shares of Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG)

KBC Group NV raised its position in Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG) by 24.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,614 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Employers were worth $347,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EIG. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Employers in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new stake in Employers in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Employers in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. 6 Meridian lifted its stake in Employers by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 6,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Employers by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Employers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th.

In other Employers news, CEO Douglas D. Dirks sold 36,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.47, for a total transaction of $1,537,414.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 489,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,791,995.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:EIG opened at $37.81 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.84 and a beta of 0.65. Employers Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.26 and a twelve month high of $45.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $42.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.68.

Employers (NYSE:EIG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $210.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.91 million. Employers had a return on equity of 9.20% and a net margin of 19.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Employers Holdings, Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a positive change from Employers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. Employers’s payout ratio is 31.25%.

Employers Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the commercial property and casualty insurance industry primarily in the United States. It offers workers' compensation insurance to small businesses in low to medium hazard industries. The company markets its products through independent local, regional, and national agents and brokers; alternative distribution channels comprising its partners; and through national, regional, and local trade groups and associations, as well as directly to customers.

