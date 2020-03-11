KBC Group NV Reduces Holdings in Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Co (NYSE:HBB)

KBC Group NV decreased its position in Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Co (NYSE:HBB) by 21.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,165 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,646 shares during the period. KBC Group NV owned 0.13% of Hamilton Beach Brands worth $328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HBB. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Hamilton Beach Brands by 5,121.5% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 391,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,479,000 after buying an additional 384,111 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Hamilton Beach Brands by 29.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 617,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,259,000 after buying an additional 139,947 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hamilton Beach Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $530,000. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Hamilton Beach Brands by 3,372.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 20,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 20,270 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Hamilton Beach Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $194,000. 38.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HBB stock opened at $11.50 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.27. Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Co has a one year low of $10.88 and a one year high of $23.25. The firm has a market cap of $153.15 million, a P/E ratio of -44.23 and a beta of 0.59.

Hamilton Beach Brands (NYSE:HBB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.45 by ($0.02). Hamilton Beach Brands had a positive return on equity of 32.74% and a negative net margin of 0.53%. The company had revenue of $207.09 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Co will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. Hamilton Beach Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.67%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hamilton Beach Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th.

Hamilton Beach Brands Company Profile

Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the consumer, commercial, specialty small appliance, and specialty retail market in the United States and internationally. It designs, markets, and distributes a range of small branded electric household and specialty housewares small appliances, including blenders, can openers, coffeemakers, food processors, indoor electric grills, irons, mixers, slow cookers, toasters, and toaster ovens, as well as commercial products for restaurants, bars, and hotels under the Hamilton Beach Commercial and Proctor Silex Commercial brands.

