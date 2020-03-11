Forum Energy Technologies (NYSE:FET) Downgraded to “Underperform” at Bank of America

Forum Energy Technologies (NYSE:FET) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report issued on Monday, MarketBeat reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on FET. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $1.75 price objective on shares of Forum Energy Technologies in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Forum Energy Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Evercore ISI lowered Forum Energy Technologies from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Capital One Financial reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Forum Energy Technologies in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Forum Energy Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Forum Energy Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.56.

Shares of FET stock opened at $0.27 on Monday. Forum Energy Technologies has a 52-week low of $0.18 and a 52-week high of $6.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 3.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.80 million, a PE ratio of -0.05 and a beta of 2.44. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.35.

Forum Energy Technologies (NYSE:FET) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). Forum Energy Technologies had a negative return on equity of 2.81% and a negative net margin of 59.28%. The business had revenue of $199.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $215.96 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Forum Energy Technologies will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FET. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in Forum Energy Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Forum Energy Technologies by 77.8% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 25,896 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 11,332 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its position in Forum Energy Technologies by 34.5% in the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 56,864 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 14,600 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Forum Energy Technologies in the third quarter worth about $198,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Forum Energy Technologies by 167.7% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 160,557 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 100,585 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.07% of the company’s stock.

Forum Energy Technologies Company Profile

Forum Energy Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes products to the oil and natural gas industry in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Drilling & Subsea, Completions, and Production & Infrastructure. The Drilling & Subsea segment designs and manufactures products, and provides related services to the drilling, energy subsea construction and service markets, and other markets, such as alternative energy, defense, and communications.

