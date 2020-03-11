Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) Stock Rating Lowered by Bank of America

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Bank of America from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report released on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Cowen dropped their price objective on Core Laboratories from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Core Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Core Laboratories from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. Citigroup upped their price objective on Core Laboratories from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Bernstein Bank started coverage on Core Laboratories in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $38.80 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.42.

Shares of CLB stock opened at $13.06 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. Core Laboratories has a twelve month low of $11.75 and a twelve month high of $75.63. The company has a market cap of $600.96 million, a P/E ratio of 5.73, a P/E/G ratio of 13.27 and a beta of 1.84. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.01.

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. Core Laboratories had a return on equity of 42.25% and a net margin of 15.26%. The business had revenue of $157.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $155.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. Core Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Core Laboratories will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Lawrence Bruno bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $34.86 per share, for a total transaction of $104,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 8,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $306,733.14. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CLB. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in Core Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Core Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Core Laboratories in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its stake in shares of Core Laboratories by 183.0% in the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 917 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 593 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of Core Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000.

Core Laboratories Company Profile

Core Laboratories N.V. provides reservoir description and production enhancement services and products to the oil and gas industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement segments. The Reservoir Description segment includes the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, fluid, and gas samples to enhance production and improve recovery of oil and gas from its clients' reservoirs.

