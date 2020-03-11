Hilton Hotels (NYSE:HLT) Price Target Cut to $92.00

Hilton Hotels (NYSE:HLT) had its target price decreased by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $114.00 to $92.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 1.86% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Nomura raised their target price on Hilton Hotels from $121.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Deutsche Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a $103.00 target price on shares of Hilton Hotels in a research note on Sunday, February 16th. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on Hilton Hotels to $107.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine upgraded Hilton Hotels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Hilton Hotels from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hilton Hotels currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.13.

Shares of NYSE:HLT opened at $90.32 on Monday. Hilton Hotels has a twelve month low of $81.72 and a twelve month high of $115.48. The firm has a market cap of $25.10 billion, a PE ratio of 29.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a fifty day moving average of $105.98 and a 200-day moving average of $101.46.

Hilton Hotels (NYSE:HLT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.04. Hilton Hotels had a negative return on equity of 770.65% and a net margin of 9.32%. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.37 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Hilton Hotels will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hilton Hotels declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, March 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 7.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, insider Jonathan W. Witter sold 35,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.32, for a total transaction of $4,003,029.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 129,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,719,928.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in shares of Hilton Hotels by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,258,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $805,064,000 after buying an additional 793,632 shares during the period. D1 Capital Partners L.P. grew its position in shares of Hilton Hotels by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 6,210,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,751,000 after buying an additional 180,000 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hilton Hotels by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,198,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,604,000 after purchasing an additional 394,567 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hilton Hotels by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,284,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,196,000 after purchasing an additional 125,452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hilton Hotels by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,875,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,736,000 after purchasing an additional 622,480 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.93% of the company’s stock.

Hilton Hotels Company Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands to franchisees. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, Hilton Grand Vacations, and Signia Hilton brands.

