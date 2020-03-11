Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) Stock Rating Lowered by CIBC

Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) (TSE:VET) was downgraded by investment analysts at CIBC from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $12.00 price target on the oil and gas company’s stock. CIBC’s target price indicates a potential upside of 177.14% from the company’s current price.

VET has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vermilion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Vermilion Energy in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Bank of America downgraded Vermilion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. ValuEngine upgraded Vermilion Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, National Bank Financial downgraded Vermilion Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $17.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.15.

Get Vermilion Energy alerts:

Shares of NYSE:VET opened at $4.33 on Monday. Vermilion Energy has a 1 year low of $3.70 and a 1 year high of $27.48. The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 25.47 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.01 and its 200 day moving average is $14.83.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Vermilion Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,123,000. Intact Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vermilion Energy by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,104,200 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $23,420,000 after buying an additional 9,500 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vermilion Energy by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 547,443 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,125,000 after buying an additional 3,910 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Vermilion Energy by 45.5% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 509,089 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,278,000 after buying an additional 159,269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Vermilion Energy by 381.1% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 260,203 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,257,000 after buying an additional 206,123 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.30% of the company’s stock.

About Vermilion Energy

Vermilion Energy Inc acquires, explores, develops, and produces petroleum and natural gas in Canada, France, the Netherlands, Germany, Ireland, Australia, the United States, and Central and Eastern Europe. It owns 80% interest in 544,500 net acres of developed land and 87% interest in 439,800 net acres of undeveloped land, and 397 net producing natural gas wells and 3,346 net producing oil wells; and 96% interest in 248,900 net acres of developed land and 92% interest in 251,800 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins, and 337 net producing oil wells and 2 net producing gas wells.

Featured Story: What is the float in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Vermilion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vermilion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.