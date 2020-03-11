Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Rating Increased to Buy at Cleveland Research

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) was upgraded by Cleveland Research from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Nomura restated a “sell” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective (down from $42.00) on shares of Oracle in a report on Sunday, December 15th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Oracle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, December 13th. Credit Suisse Group set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Oracle and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $56.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.82.

Shares of ORCL opened at $48.58 on Monday. Oracle has a twelve month low of $44.66 and a twelve month high of $60.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.42, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.02. Oracle had a net margin of 27.62% and a return on equity of 56.86%. The business had revenue of $9.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.65 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Oracle will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Oracle news, EVP Dorian Daley sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total transaction of $2,750,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,750,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Bruce R. Chizen sold 225,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.64, for a total transaction of $12,294,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 135,813 shares in the company, valued at $7,420,822.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 36.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Monte Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Oracle by 1.9% in the third quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC now owns 9,862 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Oracle by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 27,583 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,461,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Pflug Koory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Oracle by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 11,266 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $597,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. New Potomac Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Oracle by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. New Potomac Partners LLC now owns 36,600 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,939,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Signet Financial Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Oracle by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 17,964 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $952,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. 51.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

