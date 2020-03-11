ValuEngine Upgrades New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (NYSE:EDU) to Hold

New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (NYSE:EDU) was upgraded by ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on EDU. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp in a report on Friday, February 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Macquarie boosted their price target on shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Nomura boosted their price target on shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from to and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.77.

Get New Oriental Education & Tech Grp alerts:

EDU stock opened at $128.31 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.46. New Oriental Education & Tech Grp has a 1-year low of $75.19 and a 1-year high of $142.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $132.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $122.09. The firm has a market cap of $20.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.72 and a beta of 1.25.

New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (NYSE:EDU) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 20th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.16. New Oriental Education & Tech Grp had a net margin of 11.53% and a return on equity of 16.26%. The firm had revenue of $785.21 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that New Oriental Education & Tech Grp will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,684,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,989,000 after purchasing an additional 561,547 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,861,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,212,000 after purchasing an additional 35,572 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,673,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,443,000 after purchasing an additional 277,168 shares during the period. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,114,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,687,000 after purchasing an additional 84,893 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,869,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,974,000 after purchasing an additional 41,173 shares during the period. 79.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About New Oriental Education & Tech Grp

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. It operates through Language Training and Test Preparation Courses, and Others segments. The company offers test preparation courses to students taking language and entrance exams used by educational institutions in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and the Commonwealth countries; and after-school tutoring courses for middle and high school students to achieve better scores on entrance exams for admission into high schools or higher education institutions, as well as for children to teach English.

Recommended Story: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for New Oriental Education & Tech Grp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Oriental Education & Tech Grp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.