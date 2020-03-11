Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) Stock Rating Lowered by Bank of America

Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) was downgraded by investment analysts at Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine raised Nabors Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on Nabors Industries from $1.50 to $2.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Stephens decreased their target price on Nabors Industries from $3.00 to $2.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Evercore ISI cut Nabors Industries from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Nabors Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.48.

Shares of NBR stock opened at $0.44 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $353.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.21 and a beta of 2.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.02 and a 200-day moving average of $2.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. Nabors Industries has a 1-year low of $0.41 and a 1-year high of $4.08.

Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.77) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.50). Nabors Industries had a negative return on equity of 17.93% and a negative net margin of 23.02%. The business had revenue of $715.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $746.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.55) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Nabors Industries will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO William J. Restrepo purchased 32,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.68 per share, for a total transaction of $54,146.40. 4.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Nabors Industries in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,759,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Nabors Industries in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Advisor Partners LLC bought a new position in Nabors Industries in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Nabors Industries in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in Nabors Industries in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.97% of the company’s stock.

Nabors Industries Company Profile

Nabors Industries Ltd. provides drilling and drilling-related services and technologies for land-based and offshore oil and natural gas wells. It operates through five segments: U.S. Drilling, Canada Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. The company offers equipment manufacturing, rig instrumentation, optimization software, and directional drilling services.

