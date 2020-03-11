Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) Rating Lowered to Underperform at Bank of America

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) was downgraded by investment analysts at Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Marketbeat reports.

MRO has been the topic of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Marathon Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, January 27th. Wolfe Research cut Marathon Oil from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Williams Capital began coverage on Marathon Oil in a report on Friday, December 20th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on Marathon Oil from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on Marathon Oil in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Marathon Oil presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.50.

NYSE:MRO opened at $4.40 on Monday. Marathon Oil has a fifty-two week low of $3.32 and a fifty-two week high of $18.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion, a PE ratio of 7.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 2.46. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.89.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.03). Marathon Oil had a net margin of 9.25% and a return on equity of 5.02%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Marathon Oil will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRO. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 6,196 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares during the last quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co increased its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 7,800 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,491 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,998 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 29,947 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 1,548 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.51% of the company’s stock.

About Marathon Oil

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an energy company in the United States, Equatorial Guinea, the United Kingdom, and Libya. It operates in two segments, United States and International. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

