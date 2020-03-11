Morgan Stanley Lowers American Express (NYSE:AXP) Price Target to $136.00

American Express (NYSE:AXP) had its price target cut by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $146.00 to $136.00 in a report released on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the payment services company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 31.66% from the stock’s current price.
Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of American Express from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Nomura reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of American Express in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Stephens lowered shares of American Express from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $136.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Monday, January 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of American Express in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of American Express from $126.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. American Express currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.64.
AXP opened at $103.30 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $87.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.10. American Express has a fifty-two week low of $96.93 and a fifty-two week high of $138.13. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $126.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $122.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51.
In other news, insider Raymond Joabar sold 17,544 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.21, for a total value of $2,301,948.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,159 shares in the company, valued at $3,038,692.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Laureen Seeger sold 27,571 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.04, for a total transaction of $3,750,758.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 53,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,310,653.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 81,639 shares of company stock worth $10,880,261 in the last 90 days. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AXP. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in American Express in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in American Express in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. NWK Group Inc. acquired a new position in American Express in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new position in American Express in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new position in American Express in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.08% of the company’s stock.
American Express Company Profile
American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.
