Morgan Stanley Lowers American Express (NYSE:AXP) Price Target to $136.00

American Express (NYSE:AXP) had its price target cut by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $146.00 to $136.00 in a report released on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the payment services company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 31.66% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of American Express from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Nomura reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of American Express in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Stephens lowered shares of American Express from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $136.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Monday, January 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of American Express in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of American Express from $126.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. American Express currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.64.

AXP opened at $103.30 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $87.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.10. American Express has a fifty-two week low of $96.93 and a fifty-two week high of $138.13. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $126.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $122.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 24th. The payment services company reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $11.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.36 billion. American Express had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 30.21%. American Express’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.84 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that American Express will post 9.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Raymond Joabar sold 17,544 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.21, for a total value of $2,301,948.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,159 shares in the company, valued at $3,038,692.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Laureen Seeger sold 27,571 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.04, for a total transaction of $3,750,758.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 53,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,310,653.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 81,639 shares of company stock worth $10,880,261 in the last 90 days. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AXP. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in American Express in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in American Express in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. NWK Group Inc. acquired a new position in American Express in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new position in American Express in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new position in American Express in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.08% of the company’s stock.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

