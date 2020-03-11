Scotiabank Downgrades Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) to Sector Perform

Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) (TSE:VET) was downgraded by research analysts at Scotiabank from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $16.00 target price on the oil and gas company’s stock. Scotiabank’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 269.52% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “hold” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Vermilion Energy in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Bank of America lowered Vermilion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. ValuEngine upgraded Vermilion Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. National Bank Financial lowered Vermilion Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $17.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Vermilion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.15.

VET stock opened at $4.33 on Monday. Vermilion Energy has a twelve month low of $3.70 and a twelve month high of $27.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.01 and its 200-day moving average is $14.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 25.47 and a beta of 1.50.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Vermilion Energy by 738.5% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,677 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,477 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Vermilion Energy during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Vermilion Energy by 65.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,165 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,651 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Vermilion Energy by 2,791.3% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,667 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 5,471 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in Vermilion Energy during the fourth quarter worth $123,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.30% of the company’s stock.

About Vermilion Energy

Vermilion Energy Inc acquires, explores, develops, and produces petroleum and natural gas in Canada, France, the Netherlands, Germany, Ireland, Australia, the United States, and Central and Eastern Europe. It owns 80% interest in 544,500 net acres of developed land and 87% interest in 439,800 net acres of undeveloped land, and 397 net producing natural gas wells and 3,346 net producing oil wells; and 96% interest in 248,900 net acres of developed land and 92% interest in 251,800 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins, and 337 net producing oil wells and 2 net producing gas wells.

