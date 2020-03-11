Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Bank of America

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) was downgraded by research analysts at Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded Devon Energy from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Siebert Williams Shank initiated coverage on Devon Energy in a report on Friday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Barclays upgraded Devon Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Raymond James upgraded Devon Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Devon Energy in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Devon Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.68.

Shares of NYSE:DVN opened at $9.01 on Monday. Devon Energy has a 1 year low of $7.82 and a 1 year high of $35.39. The company has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a PE ratio of -9.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 2.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.24 and its 200 day moving average is $22.60.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The energy company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.01. Devon Energy had a positive return on equity of 8.33% and a negative net margin of 5.18%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. Analysts expect that Devon Energy will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DVN. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Devon Energy by 132.4% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 28,080 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $676,000 after purchasing an additional 15,997 shares in the last quarter. BB&T Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Devon Energy by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 24,400 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $586,000 after purchasing an additional 2,675 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Devon Energy by 45.6% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 379,744 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $9,163,000 after purchasing an additional 118,884 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of Devon Energy by 40.0% in the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 41,899 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,008,000 after purchasing an additional 11,963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Devon Energy by 43.7% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,403 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 731 shares in the last quarter. 82.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Devon Energy

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. It operates approximately 12,900 gross wells. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

