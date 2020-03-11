Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Piper Sandler

Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET) was downgraded by research analysts at Piper Sandler from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. They presently have a $14.00 target price on the pipeline company’s stock, down from their prior target price of $18.00. Piper Sandler’s price target indicates a potential upside of 83.49% from the stock’s previous close.
ET has been the topic of several other research reports. Robert W. Baird downgraded Energy Transfer LP Unit from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine downgraded Energy Transfer LP Unit from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Energy Transfer LP Unit in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.73.
Energy Transfer LP Unit stock opened at $7.63 on Monday. Energy Transfer LP Unit has a 12 month low of $6.34 and a 12 month high of $15.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.63. The company has a market cap of $27.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 1.50.
In other news, CFO Thomas E. Long bought 5,800 shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.75 per share, with a total value of $62,350.00. Also, Director Richard D. Brannon bought 100,000 shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.79 per share, for a total transaction of $1,279,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 238,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,055,940.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 5,413,800 shares of company stock worth $54,062,620. 3.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in Energy Transfer LP Unit during the first quarter valued at about $16,012,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Energy Transfer LP Unit during the first quarter valued at about $4,660,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Energy Transfer LP Unit by 3.5% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 125,966 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,648,000 after buying an additional 4,287 shares during the period. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management boosted its position in Energy Transfer LP Unit by 94.6% during the third quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management now owns 6,976 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 3,392 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in Energy Transfer LP Unit by 33.8% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 6,407 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 1,619 shares during the period. 52.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Energy Transfer LP Unit Company Profile
Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services in the United States and China. The company owns and operates approximately 9,400 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and approximately 12,200 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. It sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.
Read More: Risk Tolerance
Receive News & Ratings for Energy Transfer LP Unit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Transfer LP Unit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.