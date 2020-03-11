Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Piper Sandler

Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET) was downgraded by research analysts at Piper Sandler from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. They presently have a $14.00 target price on the pipeline company’s stock, down from their prior target price of $18.00. Piper Sandler’s price target indicates a potential upside of 83.49% from the stock’s previous close.

ET has been the topic of several other research reports. Robert W. Baird downgraded Energy Transfer LP Unit from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine downgraded Energy Transfer LP Unit from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Energy Transfer LP Unit in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.73.

Get Energy Transfer LP Unit alerts:

Energy Transfer LP Unit stock opened at $7.63 on Monday. Energy Transfer LP Unit has a 12 month low of $6.34 and a 12 month high of $15.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.63. The company has a market cap of $27.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 1.50.

Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.04. Energy Transfer LP Unit had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 6.62%. The business had revenue of $13.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. Energy Transfer LP Unit’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Energy Transfer LP Unit will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Thomas E. Long bought 5,800 shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.75 per share, with a total value of $62,350.00. Also, Director Richard D. Brannon bought 100,000 shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.79 per share, for a total transaction of $1,279,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 238,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,055,940.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 5,413,800 shares of company stock worth $54,062,620. 3.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in Energy Transfer LP Unit during the first quarter valued at about $16,012,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Energy Transfer LP Unit during the first quarter valued at about $4,660,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Energy Transfer LP Unit by 3.5% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 125,966 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,648,000 after buying an additional 4,287 shares during the period. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management boosted its position in Energy Transfer LP Unit by 94.6% during the third quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management now owns 6,976 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 3,392 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in Energy Transfer LP Unit by 33.8% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 6,407 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 1,619 shares during the period. 52.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Energy Transfer LP Unit Company Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services in the United States and China. The company owns and operates approximately 9,400 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and approximately 12,200 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. It sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.

Read More: Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Transfer LP Unit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Transfer LP Unit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.