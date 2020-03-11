Rattler Midstream (NASDAQ:RTLR) Downgraded to Neutral at Piper Sandler

Rattler Midstream (NASDAQ:RTLR) was downgraded by research analysts at Piper Sandler from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They presently have a $23.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 269.77% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rattler Midstream from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Rattler Midstream from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Rattler Midstream from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Rattler Midstream in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, SunTrust Banks downgraded shares of Rattler Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $18.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Rattler Midstream has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.27.
Shares of NASDAQ RTLR opened at $6.22 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.14. The firm has a market cap of $1.49 billion and a PE ratio of 9.72. Rattler Midstream has a 1 year low of $5.80 and a 1 year high of $20.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.92.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Rattler Midstream during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Rattler Midstream during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC increased its position in Rattler Midstream by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC now owns 8,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 957 shares during the period. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in Rattler Midstream during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Finally, Cincinnati Insurance Co. acquired a new stake in Rattler Midstream during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $208,000. 28.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
