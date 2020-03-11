Rattler Midstream (NASDAQ:RTLR) Downgraded to Neutral at Piper Sandler

Rattler Midstream (NASDAQ:RTLR) was downgraded by research analysts at Piper Sandler from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They presently have a $23.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 269.77% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rattler Midstream from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Rattler Midstream from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Rattler Midstream from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Rattler Midstream in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, SunTrust Banks downgraded shares of Rattler Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $18.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Rattler Midstream has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.27.

Shares of NASDAQ RTLR opened at $6.22 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.14. The firm has a market cap of $1.49 billion and a PE ratio of 9.72. Rattler Midstream has a 1 year low of $5.80 and a 1 year high of $20.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Rattler Midstream (NASDAQ:RTLR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $125.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.32 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Rattler Midstream will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Rattler Midstream during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Rattler Midstream during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC increased its position in Rattler Midstream by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC now owns 8,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 957 shares during the period. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in Rattler Midstream during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Finally, Cincinnati Insurance Co. acquired a new stake in Rattler Midstream during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $208,000. 28.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

