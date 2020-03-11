Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) Price Target Raised to $60.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) had its target price lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $58.00 to $60.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 13.59% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. ValuEngine raised shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Ionis Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.43.

Shares of NASDAQ IONS opened at $52.82 on Monday. Ionis Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $49.02 and a 52-week high of $86.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $57.82 and a 200-day moving average of $60.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.50 billion, a PE ratio of 25.52 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a quick ratio of 9.90, a current ratio of 9.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.37. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 26.09% and a return on equity of 22.23%. The company had revenue of $494.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $407.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.21 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 157.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Ionis Pharmaceuticals will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ionis Pharmaceuticals news, SVP Patrick R. O’neil sold 3,882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.60, for a total value of $231,367.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,234,912. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Joseph Klein III sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.87, for a total transaction of $61,870.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $846,567.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 6,055 shares of company stock valued at $369,110. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $73,035,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 36.1% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 28,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,696,000 after acquiring an additional 7,440 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $45,423,000. Finally, LMR Partners LLP raised its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 615.2% during the fourth quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 28,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,740,000 after acquiring an additional 24,781 shares during the period. 86.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; and TEGSEDI, an injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults.

