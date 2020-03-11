Rattler Midstream (NASDAQ:RTLR) Rating Lowered to Hold at SunTrust Banks

Rattler Midstream (NASDAQ:RTLR) was downgraded by equities research analysts at SunTrust Banks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $11.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $18.00. SunTrust Banks’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 76.85% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. BidaskClub lowered Rattler Midstream from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Rattler Midstream from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Rattler Midstream in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered Rattler Midstream from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Rattler Midstream presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.27.

Get Rattler Midstream alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ RTLR opened at $6.22 on Monday. Rattler Midstream has a 12 month low of $5.80 and a 12 month high of $20.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.72. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.36 and a 200-day moving average of $16.14.

Rattler Midstream (NASDAQ:RTLR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $125.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.32 million. On average, analysts predict that Rattler Midstream will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Rattler Midstream in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Rattler Midstream in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC lifted its position in Rattler Midstream by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC now owns 8,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 957 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in Rattler Midstream in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $161,000. Finally, Cincinnati Insurance Co. bought a new stake in Rattler Midstream in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $208,000. Institutional investors own 28.73% of the company’s stock.

Recommended Story: Percentage Gainers

Receive News & Ratings for Rattler Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rattler Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.