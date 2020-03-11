Rattler Midstream (NASDAQ:RTLR) Rating Lowered to Hold at SunTrust Banks

Rattler Midstream (NASDAQ:RTLR) was downgraded by equities research analysts at SunTrust Banks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $11.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $18.00. SunTrust Banks’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 76.85% from the stock’s current price.
Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. BidaskClub lowered Rattler Midstream from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Rattler Midstream from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Rattler Midstream in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered Rattler Midstream from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Rattler Midstream presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.27.
Shares of NASDAQ RTLR opened at $6.22 on Monday. Rattler Midstream has a 12 month low of $5.80 and a 12 month high of $20.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.72. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.36 and a 200-day moving average of $16.14.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Rattler Midstream in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Rattler Midstream in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC lifted its position in Rattler Midstream by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC now owns 8,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 957 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in Rattler Midstream in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $161,000. Finally, Cincinnati Insurance Co. bought a new stake in Rattler Midstream in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $208,000. Institutional investors own 28.73% of the company’s stock.
