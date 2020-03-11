ValuEngine Upgrades Formula Systems (1985) (NASDAQ:FORTY) to Hold

Formula Systems (1985) (NASDAQ:FORTY) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of FORTY stock opened at $49.08 on Monday. Formula Systems has a 52-week low of $42.00 and a 52-week high of $75.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $885.44 million, a PE ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.03.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Formula Systems (1985) stock. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Formula Systems (1985) Ltd. (NASDAQ:FORTY) by 27.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,961 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,501 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Formula Systems (1985) were worth $467,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Formula Systems (1985) Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides software, proprietary and non-proprietary software, and software product marketing and support services. The company offers computer and telecommunication infrastructure solutions; computer solutions to computer and communications infrastructures; cloud computing solutions; database and big data services; customer relations management, computer systems management infrastructures, Web world content management, database and data warehouse mining, application integration, database and systems, data management, and software development tools; and professional training courses and advanced professional studies.

