Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc (NYSE:BCSF) CEO Michael A. Ewald Purchases 12,000 Shares of Stock

Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc (NYSE:BCSF) CEO Michael A. Ewald bought 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.12 per share, for a total transaction of $205,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 47,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $817,805.28. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NYSE:BCSF opened at $17.37 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $890.45 million, a PE ratio of 9.19 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc has a 52-week low of $17.01 and a 52-week high of $20.90. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.23.

Get Bain Capital Specialty Finance alerts:

Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.41. The business had revenue of $54.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.50 million. Bain Capital Specialty Finance had a return on equity of 8.32% and a net margin of 49.55%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.44%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. Bain Capital Specialty Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.00%.

BCSF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Bain Capital Specialty Finance from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $19.50 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 27th. ValuEngine downgraded Bain Capital Specialty Finance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Bain Capital Specialty Finance from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $18.50 in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 75.5% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance during the 4th quarter worth $277,000. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance during the 3rd quarter worth $298,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance during the 4th quarter worth $324,000. 34.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Bain Capital Specialty Finance

Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc operates as a business development company (BDC) specializing in direct loans to middle-market companies. The fund seeks to invest in senior investments with a first or second lien on collateral, senior first lien, stretch senior, senior second lien, unitranche, mezzanine debt, junior securities, other junior investments, and secondary purchases of assets or portfolios that primarily consist of middle-market corporate debt.

Further Reading: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Receive News & Ratings for Bain Capital Specialty Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bain Capital Specialty Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.