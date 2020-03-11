B2Gold Corp. (TSE:BTO) Senior Officer Ian Maclean Sells 71,400 Shares

B2Gold Corp. (TSE:BTO) (NYSE:BTG) Senior Officer Ian Maclean sold 71,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.08, for a total value of C$434,112.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 625,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,801,027.52.

B2Gold stock opened at C$5.67 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.16 billion and a PE ratio of 19.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$5.72 and a 200 day moving average price of C$4.95. B2Gold Corp. has a 52 week low of C$3.24 and a 52 week high of C$6.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.76.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 9th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 6th. B2Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.48%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on BTO shares. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on B2Gold from C$7.00 to C$7.50 in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on B2Gold from C$7.00 to C$7.25 in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. TD Securities upgraded B2Gold from a “buy” rating to an “action list buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Cormark lifted their price objective on B2Gold from C$6.75 to C$7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on B2Gold from C$6.30 to C$6.65 in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$6.84.

B2Gold Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties for gold deposits in Nicaragua, the Philippines, Mali, Colombia, Burkina Faso, and Namibia. The company primarily holds 80% interest in the Fekola mine, an open pit gold mine located in Mali; 90% interest in the Otjikoto gold mine located north of Windhoek, Namibia; the Masbate gold project located in the south-east of Manila, the Philippines; and 100% interest in the El Limon mine, an underground gold mine located in northwestern Nicaragua.

