Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.03 Billion

Equities analysts predict that Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) will post sales of $4.03 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Ross Stores’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $4.07 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.99 billion. Ross Stores reported sales of $3.80 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Ross Stores will report full year sales of $16.98 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $16.88 billion to $17.12 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $17.99 billion, with estimates ranging from $17.75 billion to $18.22 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Ross Stores.

Get Ross Stores alerts:

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The apparel retailer reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.02. Ross Stores had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 50.11%. The firm had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.36 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have commented on ROST. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $129.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $130.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $104.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $119.13.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ROST. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in Ross Stores during the 4th quarter worth approximately $93,000. Running Oak Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Ross Stores during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,415,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Ross Stores during the 4th quarter worth approximately $420,147,000. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ross Stores during the 4th quarter worth approximately $349,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Ross Stores by 373.6% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 81,637 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $9,504,000 after buying an additional 64,401 shares during the period. 86.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ROST stock opened at $101.85 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Ross Stores has a 12 month low of $88.31 and a 12 month high of $124.16. The firm has a market cap of $36.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $115.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $112.80.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 16th. This is a positive change from Ross Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is 22.27%.

About Ross Stores

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

See Also: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ross Stores (ROST)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ross Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ross Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.