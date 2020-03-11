KBC Group NV Cuts Holdings in ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC)

KBC Group NV trimmed its holdings in shares of ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC) by 40.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,492 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,450 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in ScanSource were worth $351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in ScanSource during the third quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in ScanSource by 10.2% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 60,627 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,852,000 after buying an additional 5,627 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in ScanSource by 6.0% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,225 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in ScanSource by 85.8% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 59,725 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,824,000 after buying an additional 27,588 shares during the period. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC increased its holdings in ScanSource by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 223,706 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,266,000 after buying an additional 18,571 shares during the period. 96.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Michael J. Grainger purchased 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $31.90 per share, with a total value of $102,080.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $797,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 3.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ SCSC opened at $22.95 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. ScanSource, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.88 and a 12-month high of $39.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $654.43 million, a P/E ratio of 12.75 and a beta of 1.06.

ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.04). ScanSource had a return on equity of 8.32% and a net margin of 1.20%. The firm had revenue of $989.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $908.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. ScanSource’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ScanSource, Inc. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SCSC. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ScanSource from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 8th. ValuEngine lowered shares of ScanSource from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. BidaskClub lowered shares of ScanSource from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of ScanSource from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.00.

About ScanSource

ScanSource, Inc distributes technology products and solutions in North America, Latin America, and Europe. It operates in two segments, Worldwide Barcode, Networking & Security (WW Barcode, Networking & Security); and Worldwide Communications & Services (WW Communications & Services).

