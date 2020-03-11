KBC Group NV Sells 391 Shares of IAA (NYSE:IAA)

KBC Group NV trimmed its position in shares of IAA (NYSE:IAA) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,519 shares of the company’s stock after selling 391 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in IAA were worth $354,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of IAA in the 2nd quarter worth $398,867,000. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of IAA by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,744,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,337,000 after purchasing an additional 667,301 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of IAA by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,875,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,305,000 after purchasing an additional 485,197 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of IAA by 49.0% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,022,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,189,000 after purchasing an additional 665,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of IAA by 86.1% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,017,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,206,000 after purchasing an additional 933,341 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE:IAA opened at $41.29 on Wednesday. IAA has a one year low of $34.96 and a one year high of $51.74. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $47.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.71.

IAA has been the subject of several analyst reports. CJS Securities upgraded IAA to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $51.00 price objective (up from $47.00) on shares of IAA in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Northcoast Research upgraded IAA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded IAA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.71.

IAA, Inc provides salvage vehicle auctions and related services. It offers salvage auction services, such as inbound transportation logistics, inspection, evaluation, salvage recovery, titling, and settlement administrative services. The company's salvage auctions facilitate the remarketing of damaged vehicles designated as total losses by insurance companies, charity donation vehicles, recovered stolen (or theft) vehicles, and low value used vehicles through live and online auctions.

