KBC Group NV Has $360,000 Position in American Axle & Manufact. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL)

KBC Group NV cut its holdings in shares of American Axle & Manufact. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) by 67.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,417 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 68,415 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in American Axle & Manufact. were worth $360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AXL. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Axle & Manufact. by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,865,767 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $215,209,000 after acquiring an additional 389,512 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Axle & Manufact. by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,120,256 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $30,340,000 after acquiring an additional 201,300 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of American Axle & Manufact. by 9,813.7% during the 3rd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 147,714 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,214,000 after acquiring an additional 146,224 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Axle & Manufact. by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,038,898 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $21,939,000 after acquiring an additional 125,840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of American Axle & Manufact. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,231,000. 97.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on AXL shares. Buckingham Research raised American Axle & Manufact. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of American Axle & Manufact. in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on American Axle & Manufact. from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded American Axle & Manufact. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.50.

AXL opened at $4.98 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.83. The company has a market capitalization of $525.56 million, a PE ratio of -1.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 2.51. American Axle & Manufact. Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.50 and a 1 year high of $16.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.68, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

American Axle & Manufact. (NYSE:AXL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The auto parts company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. American Axle & Manufact. had a positive return on equity of 13.56% and a negative net margin of 7.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that American Axle & Manufact. Holdings, Inc. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Herbert K. Parker bought 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.70 per share, for a total transaction of $171,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 38,711 shares in the company, valued at approximately $220,652.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John F. Smith bought 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.01 per share, with a total value of $39,065.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 67,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $407,886.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

American Axle & Manufact. Profile

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, validates, and manufactures driveline, metal forming, powertrain, and casting products in the United States, Mexico, South America, China, other Asian countries, Europe, and internationally. The company's Driveline segment offers axles, drive shafts, power transfer units, rear drive modules, transfer cases, and electric and hybrid driveline products and systems for light trucks, sport utility vehicles, crossover vehicles, passenger cars, and commercial vehicles.

