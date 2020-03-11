KBC Group NV Acquires 7,911 Shares of ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS)

KBC Group NV increased its holdings in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS) by 363.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,911 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares were worth $380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SFBS. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 235.5% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,439 shares in the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 99.8% during the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Opus Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in ServisFirst Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.63% of the company’s stock.

Get ServisFirst Bancshares alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SFBS. Zacks Investment Research raised ServisFirst Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, January 25th. ValuEngine lowered ServisFirst Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered ServisFirst Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th.

In related news, Director J. Richard Cashio sold 6,200 shares of ServisFirst Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.17, for a total value of $242,854.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . 13.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of ServisFirst Bancshares stock opened at $31.14 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.59. ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.13 and a 52-week high of $40.90. The firm has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 11.28 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98.

ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.08. ServisFirst Bancshares had a return on equity of 18.63% and a net margin of 35.98%. The business had revenue of $82.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.46 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

About ServisFirst Bancshares

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ServisFirst Bank that provides banking services to individual and corporate customers in the United States. It offers demand, time, savings, and other deposits; checking, money market, and IRA accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial lending products, such as seasonal loans, bridge loans, and term loans for working capital, expansion of the business, or acquisition of property, plant, and equipment, as well as commercial lines of credit; commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, and residential real estate loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity loans, vehicle financing, loans secured by deposits, and secured and unsecured personal loans.

Featured Story: Correction

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SFBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS).

Receive News & Ratings for ServisFirst Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServisFirst Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.