KBC Group NV Makes New Investment in Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG)

KBC Group NV acquired a new position in Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 9,350 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $368,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vivaldi Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Scorpio Tankers in the fourth quarter worth about $587,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of Scorpio Tankers in the fourth quarter worth about $79,000. Hodges Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Scorpio Tankers in the fourth quarter worth about $4,615,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in shares of Scorpio Tankers in the fourth quarter worth about $829,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers during the fourth quarter worth about $2,380,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Scorpio Tankers alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on STNG. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Scorpio Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday. ValuEngine cut shares of Scorpio Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Scorpio Tankers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, DNB Markets cut shares of Scorpio Tankers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.00.

STNG stock opened at $19.37 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $953.53 million, a P/E ratio of -18.63 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Scorpio Tankers Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.10 and a 52 week high of $40.45.

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The shipping company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $221.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $232.48 million. Scorpio Tankers had a negative return on equity of 2.47% and a negative net margin of 6.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.38) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Scorpio Tankers Inc. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. Scorpio Tankers’s dividend payout ratio is presently -42.55%.

Scorpio Tankers Profile

Scorpio Tankers Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of refined petroleum products worldwide. As of March 20, 2019, its owned or finance leased 109 product tankers, including 38 LR2 tankers, 12 LR1 tankers, 45 MR tankers, and 14 Handymax tankers with an average age of 3.6 years; and time or bareboat chartered-in 10 product tankers comprising 3 MR tankers and 7 Handymax tankers.

Read More: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Scorpio Tankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scorpio Tankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.