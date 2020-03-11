KBC Group NV Cuts Stock Position in Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL)

KBC Group NV lessened its holdings in Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) by 38.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 14,462 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Greenhill & Co., Inc. were worth $391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 703.4% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 259,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,401,000 after purchasing an additional 227,018 shares during the last quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,365,000. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 56.7% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 178,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,050,000 after purchasing an additional 64,625 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 292,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,002,000 after purchasing an additional 12,994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at about $112,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Greenhill & Co. Inc. alerts:

GHL opened at $10.17 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.81. Greenhill & Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.43 and a 52 week high of $24.59. The company has a market capitalization of $218.50 million, a PE ratio of 19.94 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 3.97, a current ratio of 3.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.70.

Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.36. Greenhill & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 3.65% and a return on equity of 38.38%. The business had revenue of $106.70 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Greenhill & Co., Inc. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 3rd. Greenhill & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 120.00%.

Several research firms have commented on GHL. Buckingham Research increased their price objective on shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

Greenhill & Co., Inc. Profile

Greenhill & Co, Inc, an independent investment bank, provides financial and strategic advisory services to corporations, partnerships, institutions, and governments worldwide. The company offers advisory services to clients in relation to mergers, acquisitions, divestitures, spin-offs, and other strategic transactions, as well as various stages of a transaction's life cycle ranging from initial structuring and negotiation to final execution.

Featured Article: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GHL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL).

Receive News & Ratings for Greenhill & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greenhill & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.