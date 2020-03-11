KBC Group NV Sells 3,740 Shares of Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR)

KBC Group NV trimmed its stake in shares of Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) by 24.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,426 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 3,740 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Continental Resources were worth $392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Continental Resources by 140.8% during the 4th quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 106,138 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $3,641,000 after acquiring an additional 62,069 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lifted its position in shares of Continental Resources by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 42,722 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,465,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of Continental Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $85,000. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of Continental Resources by 79.7% during the 4th quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 230,270 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $7,898,000 after acquiring an additional 102,130 shares during the period. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Continental Resources by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 756,276 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $25,940,000 after acquiring an additional 50,120 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CLR shares. ValuEngine downgraded Continental Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Imperial Capital cut their target price on Continental Resources from $40.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Scotiabank started coverage on Continental Resources in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Continental Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Continental Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.82.

Shares of CLR opened at $9.39 on Wednesday. Continental Resources, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.01 and a 12-month high of $52.03. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $5.52 billion, a PE ratio of 4.49, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 2.16.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.03. Continental Resources had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 16.75%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Continental Resources, Inc. will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. Continental Resources’s payout ratio is presently 8.89%.

In other news, SVP Eric Spencer Eissenstat sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.16, for a total value of $427,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO John D. Hart purchased 16,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.43 per share, with a total value of $282,366.00. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,212,496 shares of company stock valued at $40,910,039. Insiders own 77.03% of the company’s stock.

Continental Resources, Inc explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas properties primarily in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies.

