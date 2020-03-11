KBC Group NV Buys Shares of 5,224 Zendesk Inc (NYSE:ZEN)

KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of Zendesk Inc (NYSE:ZEN) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 5,224 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $400,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ZEN. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Zendesk by 400.0% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 375 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new position in Zendesk during the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in Zendesk during the 4th quarter valued at about $72,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in Zendesk during the 4th quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Zendesk by 26.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,299 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ZEN opened at $72.21 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $8.11 billion, a PE ratio of -46.89 and a beta of 1.24. Zendesk Inc has a 12 month low of $62.38 and a 12 month high of $94.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.66.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The software maker reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10. The business had revenue of $229.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.61 million. Zendesk had a negative net margin of 20.78% and a negative return on equity of 26.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Zendesk Inc will post -0.75 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Norman Gennaro sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.72, for a total value of $326,880.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,404,848.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Adrian Mcdermott sold 714 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.42, for a total transaction of $53,849.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 81,464 shares in the company, valued at $6,144,014.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 135,304 shares of company stock valued at $11,833,427. Insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on ZEN. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Zendesk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zendesk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of Zendesk from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 target price (down from $115.00) on shares of Zendesk in a report on Thursday, March 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Zendesk from $93.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Zendesk has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.81.

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides SaaS products for organizations. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels. The company also offers Zendesk Chat, a live chat software to connect with customers on Websites, applications, and mobile devices; Zendesk Talk, a cloud-based call center software; Zendesk Guide, a knowledge base that powers customer self-service and support agent productivity; Zendesk Sell, a sales force automation software to enhance productivity, processes, and pipeline visibility for sales teams; Zendesk Connect that manages customer communication across channels; and Zendesk Explore, which provides analytics for businesses to measure and enhance the customer experience.

