KBC Group NV Raises Stock Position in Resideo Technologies Inc (NYSE:REZI)

KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in Resideo Technologies Inc (NYSE:REZI) by 8.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 33,887 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,611 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Resideo Technologies were worth $405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Resideo Technologies by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 21,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 1,045 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in Resideo Technologies by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 237,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,828,000 after buying an additional 1,497 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Resideo Technologies by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 2,604 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Resideo Technologies by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 203,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,921,000 after buying an additional 3,068 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Resideo Technologies by 119.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 3,365 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Resideo Technologies alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on REZI shares. Imperial Capital raised shares of Resideo Technologies from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Resideo Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Resideo Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.75.

REZI opened at $8.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.73. Resideo Technologies Inc has a 52 week low of $8.26 and a 52 week high of $23.99. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 29.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.11. Resideo Technologies had a net margin of 0.72% and a return on equity of 8.18%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Resideo Technologies Inc will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Resideo Technologies Company Profile

Resideo Technologies, Inc provides critical comfort, thermal, and security solutions primarily in residential environments in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Solutions, and Global Distribution. It offers home products, services, and technologies, including temperature and humidity control, water, air, remote patient monitoring software, and software solutions; and residential thermal solutions, such as boiler products, storage gas water heating solutions, ducted solutions, and thermal adjacency solutions.

Featured Article: What causes a stock to be most active?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REZI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Resideo Technologies Inc (NYSE:REZI).

Receive News & Ratings for Resideo Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Resideo Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.